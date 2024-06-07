Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 337,500 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

