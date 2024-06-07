Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OMC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.94. 919,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

