Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

CHG stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 355.52. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,907.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

