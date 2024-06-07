Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Ceiba Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.
About Ceiba Energy Services
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
