CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.89 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00011685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,181.14 or 0.99883137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00106430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05628567 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,023,055.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.