Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,719 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

