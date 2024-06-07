Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$25.31 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.