Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 62867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market cap of C$871.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

