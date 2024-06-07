Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires C$20,700.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Anuroop Duggal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock remained flat at C$4.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.74 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$353.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.50.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFW

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.