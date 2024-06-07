C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 3.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.87. 3,111,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,001,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 7.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

