C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 1,907,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,010,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

