BTIG Research Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $402.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

