BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$86.69 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.07.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

