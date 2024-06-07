Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $185.90

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.16. The company has a market cap of $567.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

