Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $14.75

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,285,752 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,273,878 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth about $12,117,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

