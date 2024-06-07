BriaCell Therapeutics’ (BCTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
