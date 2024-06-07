BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWAY

BrainsWay Trading Down 8.2 %

BrainsWay stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.