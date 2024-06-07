Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.65

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.65 and traded as high as C$35.40. Boralex shares last traded at C$34.88, with a volume of 214,757 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

