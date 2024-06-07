BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Financial Analysis

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial 13.93% 10.52% 1.06%

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BOK Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.85 $530.75 million $6.86 13.07

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

