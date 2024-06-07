Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.89.

Shares of BA stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

