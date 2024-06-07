Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 685,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,622,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Blue Star Capital Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06.
Blue Star Capital Company Profile
Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.
