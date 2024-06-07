Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by American Securities LLC

American Securities LLC cut its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Bird comprises approximately 100.0% of American Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Securities LLC owned approximately 12.55% of Blue Bird worth $108,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 144,697 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Blue Bird by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 361,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLBD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.3 %

BLBD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 213,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,372. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

