BloombergSen Inc. Sells 10,123 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 2.4% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $37,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 584,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,132. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

