BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Holdings Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,645,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for about 2.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $67,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,161. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

