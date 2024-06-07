BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Holdings Increased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY stock remained flat at $5.57 during trading hours on Friday. 27,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,303. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

