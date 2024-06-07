Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.
HTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.59).
In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,100.27). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
