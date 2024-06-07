Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

HTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.59).

Get Hunting alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hunting

Hunting Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.27) on Monday. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($5.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £677.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,100.27). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.