Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

LON RSG opened at GBX 28.60 ($0.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.80 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £609.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

