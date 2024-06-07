Berenberg Bank Raises Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 37

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 4.8 %
LON RSG opened at GBX 28.60 ($0.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.80 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £609.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 1.16.
