BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in BCE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $34.49 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.