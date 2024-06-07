Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Buys C$24,915.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.53 per share, with a total value of C$24,915.00.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

