Barclays Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $19.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,613. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

