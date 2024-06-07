Bandera Partners LLC Buys New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 595,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,000. Match Group accounts for approximately 7.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 3,372,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,463. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

