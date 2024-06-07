Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:SAN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Banco Santander by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

