Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.45. The company had a trading volume of 767,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

