Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 2.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. 906,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,084. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $112.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

