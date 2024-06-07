Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 123.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 1,710,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,108. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

