Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 102,925 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,188,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715,413. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

