Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $33,730.62 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $226.92 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

