Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Sells $33,730.62 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
NYSE:AVY opened at $226.92 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Read More
