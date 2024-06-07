AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $506,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZO traded up $32.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,797.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,946. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,304.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,936.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,834.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.