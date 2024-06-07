Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.02. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

