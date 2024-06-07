Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.87 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

