Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 8.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 5,358,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,322,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

AUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 51.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 113.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 54.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 39.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

