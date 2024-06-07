Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,048,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 7,355,982 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

