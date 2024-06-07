Audius Achieves Market Cap of $233.73 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $233.73 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

