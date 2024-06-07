ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires Shares of 196,397 Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Global Lights Acquisition makes up about 2.9% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

