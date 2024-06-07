AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.23. 6,205,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,913,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

