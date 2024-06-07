Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:AEP opened at C$1.48 on Monday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of C$14.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

