Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

Athena Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

