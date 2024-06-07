Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.62 and traded as high as C$4.87. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 4,218,136 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.14.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.62.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.