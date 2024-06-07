Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

