ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $743.48

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $743.48 and last traded at $743.48, with a volume of 2188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $704.94.

ASM International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.63.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

ASM International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

